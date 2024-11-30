Short Interest in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Drops By 81.5%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDHG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 9,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Golden Heaven Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $1,176.50.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

