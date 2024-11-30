Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Rises By 132.8%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 128,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.25.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

