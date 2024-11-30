Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Rises By 132.8%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 128,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.25.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
