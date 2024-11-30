Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Increases By 100.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 227,711 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,893,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.08. 12,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,951. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

