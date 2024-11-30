Short Interest in Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO) Declines By 59.9%

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lobo EV Technologies Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of LOBO opened at 2.06 on Friday. Lobo EV Technologies has a twelve month low of 1.35 and a twelve month high of 5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.45.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services.

