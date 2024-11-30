Short Interest in Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Increases By 52.4%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Murano Global Investments Stock Down 13.1 %
NASDAQ:MRNOW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 109,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,504. Murano Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
Murano Global Investments Company Profile
