Short Interest in Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Increases By 52.4%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Murano Global Investments Stock Down 13.1 %

NASDAQ:MRNOW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 109,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,504. Murano Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Murano Global Investments Company Profile

Murano Global Investments Plc, a real estate company, owns, develops, and invests in hotel, resort, and commercial properties in Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City, as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the Grand Island I hotel project under the Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja.

