Short Interest in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Drops By 20.6%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PETS. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ PETS opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.67 million, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. PetMed Express had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PetMed Express

In related news, major shareholder Nina Capital Holdings Inc. purchased 12,500 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,520. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Articles

