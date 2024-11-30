Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Increases By 144.4%

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sharps Technology Stock Performance
Shares of STSSW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 138,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,366. Sharps Technology has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
