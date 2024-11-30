Short Interest in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Rises By 23.7%

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

TECX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. 50,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,350. The stock has a market cap of $734.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.60. Tectonic Therapeutic has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.19.

Insider Activity at Tectonic Therapeutic

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 50,000 shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares in the company, valued at $109,422,738.48. This trade represents a 1.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,169,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter worth $7,099,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth $6,233,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 325.1% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 204,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,220,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after buying an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $55.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tectonic Therapeutic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Featured Stories

