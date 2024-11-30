Short Interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Decreases By 64.3%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.25% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOMZ remained flat at $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,156. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.27. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

