Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Expands By 73.8%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 336,200 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 948,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
VivoPower International Stock Performance
Shares of VVPR opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $9.90.
About VivoPower International
