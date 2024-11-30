Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Expands By 73.8%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 336,200 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 948,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

Shares of VVPR opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. VivoPower International has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $9.90.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

