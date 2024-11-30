Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Decreases By 15.7%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 1,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.4 days.

West African Resources Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. West African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

