Short Interest in West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Decreases By 15.7%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,400 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 1,042,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.4 days.
West African Resources Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. West African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
West African Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.