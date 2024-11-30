Short Interest in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH) Expands By 33.3%

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Free Report) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.99% of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Price Performance

USSH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $51.01.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th.

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

