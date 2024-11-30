Silver North Resources Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown Acquires 183,000 Shares

Silver North Resources Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 183,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,640.00.
Silver North Resources Price Performance
Shares of ANZ stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. Silver North Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Silver North Resources Company Profile
