Silver North Resources Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Director Mark Thomas Brown Acquires 183,000 Shares

Silver North Resources Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Thomas Brown acquired 183,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,640.00.

Silver North Resources Price Performance

Shares of ANZ stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. Silver North Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Silver North Resources Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. The company's primary asset is the Haldane silver/lead/zinc exploration project located in Yukon Territory; and holds interests in other gold, silver, and base metal projects located in Colorado, Nevada, and Peru.

