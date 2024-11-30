SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 16.4% in November

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 527,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the first quarter worth $3,364,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SK Telecom by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

