SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Down 16.4% in November

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 527,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.
Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
