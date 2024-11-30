Slotnik Capital LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Paramount Global accounts for approximately 0.5% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 416.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paramount Global by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARAA opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

