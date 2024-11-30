Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Bought by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 216.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.