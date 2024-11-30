Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). 232,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 406,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

Sosandar Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Sosandar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, knitwear, coats and jackets, suits and tailoring cloths, jumpsuits and playsuits, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, leather and faux leather cloths, skirts, leisurewear, loungewear and nightwear, and swim and beachwear products; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, trainers, and slippers; and gift cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.