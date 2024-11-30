Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Purchases 600,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises approximately 4.5% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $189,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,900,000 after buying an additional 71,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 22.3% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after buying an additional 414,748 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,449,000 after purchasing an additional 432,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.