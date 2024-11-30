SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 421.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 484,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,603 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $20,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 122,389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 148,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

