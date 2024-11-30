Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) is Praetorian PR LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Praetorian PR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sprott comprises about 9.7% of Praetorian PR LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Praetorian PR LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 64.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sprott in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Sprott in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

SII opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.09. Sprott Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

(Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.