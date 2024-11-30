St James House (LON:SJH) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). Approximately 4,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.56).
St James House Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.50.
About St James House
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than St James House
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for St James House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.