Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Purchases C$485,960.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00.
Stantec Price Performance
Stantec stock opened at C$121.27 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$96.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$114.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.
Stantec Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on STN
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.