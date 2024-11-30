Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Purchases C$485,960.00 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Vito Culmone purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00.

Stantec stock opened at C$121.27 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$96.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$114.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.36.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

