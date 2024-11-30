Status (SNT) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Status has a market capitalization of $180.01 million and $20.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00008536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96,530.47 or 0.99997590 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00011905 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00000865 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,914,543 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,996,914,543.16741387 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04568012 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $32,999,787.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

