Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) is Twin Securities Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Twin Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Stericycle accounts for about 5.2% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Stericycle worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 163.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

