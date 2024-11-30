StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

