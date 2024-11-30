StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 14.7 %

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

