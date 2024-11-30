Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Straumann Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Straumann has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $17.23.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

