sudeng (HIPPO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. One sudeng token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sudeng has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. sudeng has a market capitalization of $171.16 million and $68.62 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sudeng Profile

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.0174588 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $86,420,239.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars.

