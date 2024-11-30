Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in November

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

Suzuki Motor stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 15,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $50.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

