Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of SEK 0.68 by SEK 0.12. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of SEK 3.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
