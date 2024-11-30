Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,300 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 1,841,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,167.7 days.

Swiss Re Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREF remained flat at $145.70 during trading on Friday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $107.39 and a 1-year high of $146.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

