Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Trading 8.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Taiheiyo Cement Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, construction materials, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The company’s Cement segment offers ordinary portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, kaolin, and recycles surplus construction soil.

