TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TAT Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TATT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. 13,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $230.08 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.88.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,062 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 9.59% of TAT Technologies worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

