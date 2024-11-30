TD Securities Lowers BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$81.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$92.69.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$68.39 on Tuesday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$65.32 and a 1 year high of C$102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$73.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 37.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

