Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $21.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $22.71.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
