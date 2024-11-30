TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

TFI International ( TSE:TFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.10 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

