Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Up 172.8% in November

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 172.8% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.5 days.
Thales Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.41. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730. Thales has a 52-week low of $141.10 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.82.
About Thales
