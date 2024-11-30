Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Up 172.8% in November

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 172.8% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.5 days.

Thales Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.41. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730. Thales has a 52-week low of $141.10 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.82.

About Thales

Featured Stories

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

