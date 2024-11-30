The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Position Reduced by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,280 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $87,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 106.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of AZEK opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

