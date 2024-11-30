The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $72,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Boeing by 10.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.11.

Shares of BA stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.51. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.19 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

