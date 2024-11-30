The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the October 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CUBA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 32,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 166.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 72.6% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

