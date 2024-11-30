The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Cut by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $429.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.59 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

