The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 23,727 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $31,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

