The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $35,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 15,148.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after acquiring an additional 300,543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Marriott International by 36,856.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Marriott International by 133.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after purchasing an additional 126,323 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 629.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 134,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,197.66. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $289.09 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.94 and a 1 year high of $290.43. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.20.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

