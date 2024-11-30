The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 96,480 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 96,480 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $37,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.14 and its 200 day moving average is $250.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $201.58 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

