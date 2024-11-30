The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Trimmed by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total transaction of $228,205.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,007,941.42. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,530. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $214.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.11 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

