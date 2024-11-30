The Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 882.07 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 895 ($11.40). 35,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 66,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.53).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.04. The stock has a market cap of £592.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1,570.18.

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

