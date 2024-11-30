Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
Shares of THMG stock remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,593. Thunder Mountain Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
