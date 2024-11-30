Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in November

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance

Shares of THMG stock remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,593. Thunder Mountain Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

