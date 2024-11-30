Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 88.2% in November

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.3 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 on Friday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

