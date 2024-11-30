Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 88.2% in November

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 131.3 days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $15.10 on Friday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10.
Tokuyama Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tokuyama
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.