TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $78.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

