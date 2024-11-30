Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,627 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Integer by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Integer by 3,688.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $140.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.36.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

